Mary Buske, 65

Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday January 13, 2023, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Sidney, MT. She will be laid to rest in Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Mary Denise (Prevost) Buske was born to Paul and Lucile (Cole) Prevost on March 11, 1957, in Sidney, Montana. Mary attended St. Matthews Catholic School and graduated from Sidney High School in 1975. After High School, Mary attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Buske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments