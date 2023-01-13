Mary Buske, 65

Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday January 13, 2023, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Sidney, MT. She will be laid to rest in Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Mary Denise (Prevost) Buske was born to Paul and Lucile (Cole) Prevost on March 11, 1957, in Sidney, Montana. Mary attended St. Matthews Catholic School and graduated from Sidney High School in 1975. After High School, Mary attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.
Mary met her spouse, Jerry Buske, at the Richland County Fair in 1980. On September 4, 1981, Jerry Buske and Mary Denise Prevost were married. Shortly after being married, Mary and Jerry were blessed with their first child - Scott P. Buske. Two years later, Mary had her second child - Matt W. Buske.
In 1986, Jerry, Mary, and their two children, Scott and Matt, moved to Miles City, Montana so Jerry could pursue further education. Jerry joined the military in 1987 and Mary, along with their two children, moved back to Sidney. In December of that year, Mary’s father Paul Prevost passed away suddenly of a heart attack. The next year, Mary and her children moved to Darmstadt, Germany to be with Jerry at his overseas duty station. In 1989, Jerry and Mary were blessed with a third (and much less handsome) son: Gregory T. Buske. This blessing was short lived, as only a month later on April 9, 1989, Mary’s mother, Lucile Prevost, passed away. Mary found a way to get her family back to the United States and be with family in Montana until 1990 when she and her kids moved to Ft. Lewis, Washington for her husband’s next duty station.
Jerry was deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm in 1991, so Mary moved her family back to Sidney. After Jerry came back from Desert Storm in 1992, the Buske family returned to Ft. Lewis, Washington, until Jerry was reassigned to Ft. Carson, Colorado in 1994. Mary and their three children relocated down there. By 1995, Mary and Jerry decided it was best to be done with the military, so Jerry was honorably discharged and their family moved back to Sidney.
Upon returning to Sidney, Mary found work at Video Hot Spot, which eventually lead into her professional career that she cherished very much – being the bookkeeper at Pacific Steel and Recycling. Mary came to acknowledge her crew as a second family. She was very proud of her job as it allowed her to purchase her own home that she lived out the rest of her life in.
From 1995 to 2008, while busy providing for her family, Mary was also able to enjoy her family and be part of the many activities and accomplishments they shared, such as her sister Deb Prevost coaching girl’s basketball, her brother Greg Prevost taking over and running the farm, her sister Paula graduating college and becoming a CPA, her sister Jeanette’s advancement in her career at Eastern Washington University, and many more.
Mary was able to enjoy her children Scott and Matt graduating high school in 2000 and 2002 and moving onto military careers. In 2008, Mary’s son Greg finished school as well and started his career.
Mary was blessed with twin granddaughters, Zoey and Elle Buske, in 2010. Later, she became even more blessed with four more grandkids: Aurora, Luci, Willy, and Graham Buske. Mary made the best of every moment with her grandchildren and always found a way to make everything so special. She was a natural nurturing spirit, most likely because of her involvement with the church from a young age. Mary became highly active with St. Matthews around this time, especially with her church “groupies,” her Cum Christo family, and many other people she loved throughout her church community.
In 2016, an unfortunate tragic event caused Mary’s son Scott to end his life. Through her kind soul and resiliency, she managed to be her family’s glue. Life for Mary and her family continued on, with Mary focused on enjoying her grandkids many activities as well as supporting her struggling family members like her brother Tom Prevost and her sister Diane (Prevost) Beck who faced illness around this time. Mary eventually found her final rest shortly after making one last holiday season special for her family.
Mary was without a doubt a joyful, humble shepherd, and a manager of people. She could make the ordinary always seem special and could always find the good, even in some of the worst things. Mary had a genuine soul that was immediately felt the moment you got to know her. Mary just had a natural nurturing way about her, and her presence was always calming.
Mary passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at her home in Sidney Montana. She will forever be loved and missed.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Buske; Matt Buske and his children Zoey and Elle Buske; Greg and Megan Buske and their children Aurora, Luci, Willy and Graham; her sisters and brothers Jeannette and Nick Phillips of Spokane, WA, Greg Prevost of Lambert, MT, Deb Prevost of Sidney, Tom Prevost of Sidney, and Diane (Prevost) Beck of Billings, MT; and her nieces and nephews and their children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucy Prevost; her sister, Paula, and Paula’s spouse, Pat Sheridan; her brother in-law, Bart Beck; and her son, Scott Buske.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Buske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.