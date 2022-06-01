Memorial mass for Mary D. Ruffatto, 96 of Sidney, Montana are at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Sidney, Montana with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Inurnment will be in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Charlie Creek, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Mary Ruffatto was born on April 27, 1926, in Hysham, Montana to Juan and Eulalia Covarrubias. Mary and her eight brothers and sisters grew up in the Hysham/Rosebud area. Following graduation from high school Mary attended MSU (Normal) in Billings where she obtained her teaching certificate. In her first year of teaching on the Fort Peck Reservation in Brockton, she met Quinto Ruffatto, her future husband. Mary taught for one more year and then married Quinto in Forsyth in December of 1948. Together they raised five children in their home on the Ruffatto family farm, just south of Brockton in the Charley Creek community. In 1967, Mary and Quinto sold the farm and moved to Sidney, where they lived until their passing, Quinto in 1999 and Mary on Tuesday, May 18th, 2022.
Mary enjoyed connecting with family and friends while playing cards. She was a 4-H leader, church volunteer, hospital auxiliary volunteer, and a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children Joe (Sheila), Paul (Nanette), Marguerite Beringer (Barry), and Don (Dale); and grandchildren Dustin (Scott), Angelo (Kristena), Tiffany Mojica (Jose), Melinda Gandrud (Andy), Hannah Mullen (Chase), Holly Sichelstiel (Chad), and Giovanna Mueller (Matt), and 14 great grandchildren: Maddox, Natalia, Evie, Reno, Kalena, Kiara, Kaliyah, Ashton, Kourtney, Sawyor, Jackson, Alice, Max, and Rosie.
On Mary’s final day she was surrounded by her four surviving children and had the opportunity to visit with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren in the days before she passed. Mary passed on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Quinto, son Bob, and daughter Sheila, her parents and five siblings.