Mary Jo Chadwick Wight, 85

The world became just a little bit smaller after Mary Jo Chadwick Wight, 85, passed away in North Logan, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022, when she was happily reunited with her beloved husband Ross.

Mary Jo was born in Ogden on July 25, 1936, to Mary Bertha Hoeft and Rulon Woodland Chadwick. She grew up in Ogden and was well-known as a young and avid baseball fan, but describes her “Camelot” as the summer childhood vacations playing with her younger sister Adriana at their grandparents’ farm in Vernal, Utah. It was during those early years when she started piano lessons and developed a tremendous love for music – a gift she joyfully shared with many of her children and grandchildren.

