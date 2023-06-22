MaryAnn (Bieber) Peters, 89, formerly of Fairview, Montana, Rockford, Illinois, and most recently of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Eternal Life Care Center (Care Home) in Tucson, Arizona after battling Dementia for many years. She was born on December 2, 1933, in Fairview, Montana, the daughter of John and Pauline (Cook) Bieber. MaryAnn was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, friend, and colleague to all those who knew her and loved her.
MaryAnn graduated from Fairview High School and worked in various local shops before moving to Spokane, Washington. She met her future husband, George J. Peters, of 52 years on a blind date when he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base outside of Spokane. George predeceased her on January 5, 2007. They were married on November 26, 1955, in Fairview and they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where MaryAnn’s husband attended college majoring in Electrical Engineering. Upon completing college, the couple relocated to Rockford, Illinois where her husband became employed at Sundstrand Aerospace.
While raising two children, son, Stephen, and daughter, Susan, MaryAnn was a member of the Rockford Jaycees, and she participated in many volunteer fundraising campaigns serving as worker and chairperson in these local and national organizations. MaryAnn was a member of St. James and Holy Family Roman Catholic Churches in Rockford where she again did volunteer work on committees assisting families in need. MaryAnn worked 15 years for American Express Financial Advisors attaining the position of Office Manager in Rockford’s main office and helped to put her children through college; she retired in 1995.
MaryAnn loved spending time with her younger sister, Norma, and family in Montana. She also appreciated spending her life with her husband and visiting his side of the family. In addition, MaryAnn loved her children Stephen and Susan and her granddaughter, Brynna. MaryAnn often took her granddaughter with her on walks, going to the park and playground. She made her granddaughter feel very special and loved. MaryAnn also had a love of “forest critters” and collected figurines of them. Furthermore, MaryAnn enjoyed playing card games such as Bridge and Euchre. Moreover, MaryAnn enjoyed creating an oasis in her backyard, cultivating, and nurturing flowers and even raking leaves and shoveling snow. She was always active: enjoying things like taking walks after dinner, participating in miniature golf, bowling, and enjoyed polka dancing with her beloved sister, Norma. MaryAnn made lifelong friends and had a gift of hospitality. A fabulous cook, she took pleasure in entertaining and having family and friends over. MaryAnn’s favorite foods were strawberries, watermelon, and ice cream; her favorite color was pink. MaryAnn also enjoyed watching football games with her husband and family rooting for the Green Bay Packers! Also, MaryAnn encouraged people to keep their faith by remembering Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me.”
Preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, George. MaryAnn is survived by her sister, Norma (Bieber) Sharp of Sidney, MT; son, Stephen (Victoria) Peters of Rockford; IL, daughter, Susan (Mark) Zillhart of Tucson, AZ; granddaughter, Brynna Peters of Rockford, IL; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The family wishes to give special thanks and much appreciation to the staff and caretakers of Home Instead (Rockford, IL), Satori Pathways, Preferred Health Care (Rockford, IL), Brookdale (East) Assisted Living – Sterling House (Tucson, Arizona), Eternal Life Care Center (Tucson, AZ), and Agape Hospice (Tucson, Arizona).
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 North Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lifescape Community services by exploring https://lifescapeservices.org.