MaryAnn (Bieber) Peters

MaryAnn (Bieber) Peters, 89, formerly of Fairview, Montana, Rockford, Illinois, and most recently of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Eternal Life Care Center (Care Home) in Tucson, Arizona after battling Dementia for many years. She was born on December 2, 1933, in Fairview, Montana, the daughter of John and Pauline (Cook) Bieber. MaryAnn was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, friend, and colleague to all those who knew her and loved her.

MaryAnn graduated from Fairview High School and worked in various local shops before moving to Spokane, Washington. She met her future husband, George J. Peters, of 52 years on a blind date when he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base outside of Spokane. George predeceased her on January 5, 2007. They were married on November 26, 1955, in Fairview and they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where MaryAnn’s husband attended college majoring in Electrical Engineering. Upon completing college, the couple relocated to Rockford, Illinois where her husband became employed at Sundstrand Aerospace.

