MaryLee Annette (Valnes) Riddle

MaryLee Annette Riddle, 60, of Brussels, passed away at Aurora Baycare Medical Center on February 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born August 25, 1960, in Sidney, MT to Ernie and Shirley (Yadon) Valnes. On November 28, 1980, she married Philip Riddle in Sidney, Montana.
MaryLee was a talented nurse and spent the majority of her career in the ICU at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay. She also spent time as a hospice RN, in home health, and on the Med/Surg floor at St. Vincent’s in Green Bay. She was the proud recipient of the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing in 2018.
MaryLee loved spending time in her sewing room quilting, knitting, and crocheting up a storm. She also enjoyed spending time at her cabin in the Northwoods. MaryLee was a gardener extraordinaire and took great pride in her flower beds. MaryLee was very proud of being a member of the National Ski Patrol. Of late, she came to enjoy birdwatching.
She is survived by her husband, Phil (Brussels); two children, Cassidy (Nate) Crilly, Sturgeon Bay, and Weston (Shannon) Riddle, Mukwonago. Also surviving are her mother, Shirley Valnes; brother, Jim Valnes; brother, Mitch (Tina) Valnes; and sister, Sam (John) Sharp, all of Sidney, MT; sister-in-law, Gina (Craig) Andrews; brother-in-law, Alex (Lacy) Riddle; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Ava Badovski, Imogen and Graeme Crilly. She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Mark; and in-laws, Della and Wyley Riddle.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with details to follow. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, or DoorCANcer.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care provided by Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.
Services to be announced in the future.