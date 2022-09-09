Mason Robert Mcewen passed away in peace surrounded by his loving wife, mother, sister and brother in law, along with he and Deann’s cherished furkids on September 1, 2022.
Born thoughtful and courteous, he waited until Dec. 26, 1970 to make his appearance into the world, as to not interrupt his mother’s doctor on a Christmas holiday. He was truly a gift from day one with his big, kind, gentle and loving heart.
Born to Robert and Gayle Mcewen of Miles City, Montana, he was perfectly content to be doted on by his big sister Michelle.
In early childhood he become a traveller due to his father’s career, where eventually they settled in Billings, MT. He would also go on to attend school in places such as Anchorage, AK, and Wallace and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
After graduating, Mason unlisted in the Navy as a Navy Seabee, where he would learn his trade as electrician that he crafted and perfected for 30 years. Mason served through Desert Storm and then chose to live and work in Seattle WA as a commercial electrician until 2004. Longing for small town life again, he moved back to Miles City, Montana where several years later, in 2010, a chance encounter would lead him to meet his soulmate Deann. After marrying in 2012 in Las Vegas, he and Deann would settle into the best years of their lives. Finding each other was a gift and they were truly happy. Through sickness and health, especially through the last year, their love and devotion never wavered. Their love was unconditional and powerful.
Mason is survived by his treasured wife Deann Mcewen, their furkids Mocha, Bandit, Bentley & Shorty, his mother Gayle McEwen of Idaho, his Sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Brent Stephens of Idaho. His adopted daughter by heart Tristen DeMers of Billings, and nephew whom he loved like a son, Josh McEwen of South Dakota. Father by fortune Eric van Winkle, brother James McEwen and Sister Donna both of North Dakota and their children. Mother-in-law Mary Jo and Brother-in-law Matt and stepsons Bowen and Connor Milmine, and numerous treasured cousins, family and friends.
Mason was preceded in death by his father Robert McEwen, brother Bob McEwen, Sister Lynn McKenzie. Aunt’s Rosemary Mayotte, Laurie Gibson & Sherry Pack. Uncle Nevin Gibson. Cousins Todd and Wayne Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Martha’s Place, a local non-profit hospice house. 619 14th St. SE Sidney, MT 59270 or to St. Jude’s Hospital, which was important to him.
Mason was loved by many and left loving and lasting memories with us all.
Mason’s Celebration of Life/Wake will be in combination of Benefit that was planned for Saturday September 10th, at The Ranger in Sidney MT.. There will be a Military Honors Ceremony prior to and time will be posted when it is finalized.
Mason would want you to come as you are, share some stories and truly celebrate his life.