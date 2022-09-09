Mason Robert McEwen

Mason Robert McEwen

Mason Robert Mcewen passed away in peace surrounded by his loving wife, mother, sister and brother in law, along with he and Deann’s cherished furkids on September 1, 2022.

Born thoughtful and courteous, he waited until Dec. 26, 1970 to make his appearance into the world, as to not interrupt his mother’s doctor on a Christmas holiday. He was truly a gift from day one with his big, kind, gentle and loving heart.

