Max Andy Olvera, 68, surrounded by his loved ones at the Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas on May 27, 2021 passed away peacefully.
“Dad” from the early age of seven was a hard worker, hoeing beets and hunting agates with his family along the Yellowstone. After graduating he went to work at a ranch in South Dakota and later moving to Western Montana to start working at a sawmill.
At the age of 20, “Dad” met Carol Fister. In June of 1977 they were married by Reverend Gale Fister, her father.
“Dad” always had goals to improve himself and the life of his family like moving out of the garage to a trailer in Superior, Montana when he got hired to Diamond Sawmill or working extra odd jobs to save money. Within a year, the family owned their first home.
Family activities from cutting wood, growing a garden, hunting and fishing added to his motto; “Work hard, play hard,” and the family followed. More activities came from camping, travelling to Canada with great grandparents, cross country skiing, ice skating, and attending each other’s church and school events. Later, he began singing with "Mom" at the piano and convinced the whole family to sing at other churches in the area. This helped fulfil his love for the Lord and desire to share God’s word. “Dad’s” funny jokes were to make a point but were unsuccessful because he rarely remembered them.
The local sawmill closed and the family moved to Oregon. Three years later, “Dad’s” love of his life and mother of his children, Carol, passed away in 1997.
He stayed focused on the family and saw more grandkids arrive and traveled with the family to Oregon, Canada, Hawaii, Kansas, France, Germany and Montana to see and meet his new grandchildren. With his strong work ethic and drive, “Dad” went from working on oil rigs in Wyoming to pay the bills, to starting his own cleaning windows and handyman business. His business started fabricating Christmas lights and it was a success. His kids “hired” him to be their personal national traveling handyman. “Dad” would drive over 1,000 miles for odd jobs building a pergola in Idaho, cutting flooring in Kansas and replacing a disposal in Texas.
He loved to spend time with his family on holidays and important family accomplishments. He planned trips with all of his kids and grandkids to just a few places like Bryce Canyon, Yellowstone, the Oregon coast, Grand Canyon and Disney World.
His cooking skills included his exceptional tortillas and feasts for breakfast. The family has and will continue to be a strong family because of “Dad.”
One recent trip to Albuquerque, his family saw him talking with a stranger at a park: “Dad” was talking about God. There was no doubt that “Dad” loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know His Word.
Max is survived by his sons, Michael (daughters, Montana and Danica), Jonathan (Trish, children, Aaron, Anikka, Isaiah and Emily) and his daughter, Kristina Chapman (children, Tristin and Alyssa) and his siblings John Hoon, George (Deann) Olvera and Octavio (John Pitblado), and Rose Smith (Russell).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents, Antonio and Antonia Olvera; and his brothers, Diego (Taco) Olvera and Augustine (Augie) Hoon.
Dad’s final text to a friend, sensing he was losing a physical battle, was, “God’s guidance, all the way.”
HIs family says, "We love you, 'Dad.'”
The memorial service will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lolo Church, 11897 Lewis and Clark Drive, Lolo, Montana 59847.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max’s name to the Rocky Mountain Bible Mission at https://rmbible.org/give