Maxine Faye McCarthy Fink, 90, passed away at Elite Elder Care in El Dorado Hills, California on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2022, one of her favorite holidays. Born into a pioneer heritage, a daughter of the Western plains, Maxine has left the loving arms of her children and gone to her reward.
Maxine was born August 7, 1931 to William (Bill) McCarthy and Ethel Walter McCarthy.
Her 90 years took her from childhood in Lambert, Montana to teen years in nearby Sidney where she graduated high school in 1950, married John Fink, also from Lambert, and together raised a family of five children on their farm and ranch in Skaar, MacKenzie County, North Dakota.
After 16 years, a change in careers began their journey to California, a place last visited on their honeymoon. A year was spent in Anaconda, Montana while John trained for his new career in electronics and then the move to Menlo Park, California, was completed.
As Faye guided her children through their remaining school years, she became known as Maxine, developing her career in retail management and income tax preparation, becoming proficient in the use of that newest of appliances, the home computer.
The years flew by, the nest emptied and Maxine and John traveled, touring Europe and the United States.
In their travels, they researched new areas to live. After retiring in 1991, they left Newark, California and enjoyed 18 years on their two acres on Pony Way in Dewey, Arizona before returning to California, residing in Stockton for ten years.
Settled in and surviving the loss of her husband,Maxine Faye’s life centered on loving her children: daughters Meg Fink, Marlene Fink (Stephen Lebbert), sons Tim Fink (Stephanie), Ted Fink (LaDale), Jerry Fink; grandchildren Earl Thiel Jr. (Sandy), Gina Lebbert, Abby Lebbert, Jason Bayer (Jaclyn McCaleb), Christy Graessle, Danielle Schreck (Patrick Eighmy), Jacob Lee (Heather), Bailey Fink; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Also surviving Maxine Faye are sisters- and brothers- in-law Dorothy Fink, Joe Fink (Virginia), Jim Fink, Marcy Fink, Billie Fink.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Bill and Ethel McCarthy; husband John Fink; siblings and spouses Vivian Mercier (Don), Thelma Petrik (Don), LeRoy McCarthy (Patsy), Sandy Saul (Bruce Sr.); in-laws Roy and Isabella Fink, Muriel and LaVern John, Christine and Al Schmitz, Harold and Helen Fink, Margaret and Jimmy Vaira, Paul Fink, Mary and Jack Dignan, Bill Fink, Bob Fink, and son-in-law Earl Thiel Sr.
At a future time Maxine Faye and her husband will be returned to Lambert for interment.
The family requests memorials may be made in Maxine Faye’s and John’s names to the Lambert Museum, 101 South Main, Lambert, MT 59243