Maxine “Mac” Treloar, 86, passed away on the evening of June 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter, where she had been living since May 2019.
Maxine was born in Zurich, Mont. on November 27, 1933 to Ray and Dolly Claridge. She was the eldest of five children growing up in that one-road little town.
Mom met her husband, Willie, at the “Cozy Corner Café” 11 miles down the road in Chinook, where she worked at the time. Her sister often said he looked like a movie star and if mom didn’t want him, she was gonna take him! In short time, they were married and moved to Hoisington, Kan., where their son Ron was born. A couple years later, daughter Joy came along in Havre, Mont. Eventually settling in Sidney, they raised their kids and lived their lives.
Maxine was a homemaker first, then a nurse’s aide at the hospital for 25 years. After that she moved into Home Health Care and finally on to the team at The Lodge, before officially retiring.
Maxine is survived by; her son, Ron (Denice) Treloar; and as she liked to refer to her, her “ornery” daughter Mona “Joy” Buxbaum; her four beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer, Wade, Chelsea, and Shelby; her two great grandchildren, her “Smartest Little Girl,” Harper; and Willie, “the little fella whose speech is wise beyond his age”; Leah, Steven and Katie make up the rest of her small immediate family, along with her sister Tana.
She was preceded into that mystical “bye and bye” by her parents, three of her siblings, her husband Willie, in 1990, and her beloved son-in-law Fred Buxbaum.
At her request, no services will be held, and cremation has taken place.
Mom, you know Willie is waiting for you along with Freddie. I’m sure you are all gambling a bit in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota! Enjoy your Heaven, and kiss all your loved ones!