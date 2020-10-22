Funeral Service for Meghan “Meg” Erickson, 40, of Sidney, formerly of Baker, will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker with Tom Stieg officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday October 19, 2020 at the funeral home. At the family’s request please wear masks and adhere to social guidelines provided by the CDC and Department of Health.
Meghan Kim Erickson “Meg” passed away October 15, 2020, with her family by her side, holding her hand. Meg passed after a hard fought three-year battle with metastatic melanoma.
Meghan was the first child of Arnie and Garnee Erickson. She lived on the family farm west of Willard, Montana. Meghan was very fortunate to have the best baby sitters, Tom and Kathy Stieg, who she remained close to throughout her life. Later Meghan was joined there by her little brother Dusty. Meghan’s Dad was killed when she was 5 years old. Meg and her family moved into Ekalaka, where she started school, until moving to her family home on the 101 Road.
Meg was active in 4-H, FFA, and Special Olympics. One of her proudest moments being when she won the “Herdsman Award” at the fair along with her Grand Champion market lamb. School was a huge struggle for Meg. Meghan skipped eighth grade to place her with older classmates in attempts to cut down on bullying, teasing and name calling. True bravery is being kind to people who are mean to you. Meg always forgave those people. Meg graduated in 1998 and went to DCC in Glendive for a short period of time.
Meghan struggled with life until she moved to Sidney and became a client of ROI and lived at TLC. For the first time in Meg’s life she had true friends and people who genuinely cared about her and accepted her for who she was. Meghan lived there the last 13 years.
When we knew cancer was going to take her Meg wanted to get back home to TLC. Her roommates tried their best to comfort her and care for her. Here Meg and her family witnessed some of the wisest, most compassionate people to have ever crossed Meg’s path in life. Special thanks to Michael, Sugar, Steph, John, Rita and Vicky for all you did for Meg and her family. Thank you to the staff who were like surrogate parents for Meghan. Also, thank you Lori for watching over Meg and doing all you could to keep Meg’s pain under control.
It is impossible to describe the love and compassion Meghan had for people, no matter where she was. Meghan was devastated when she found out organ transplant was not an option for her because of the metastatic melanoma. Meghan fought hard the last three years trying to beat melanoma. She never stopped her fight until the last few minutes of her life. She had a faith in God and would often dream that her Dad was waiting until it was time to come get her and take her to heaven. The time was finally right. Meg leaves many friends and family who will never forget her kindness, compassion, determination and that SMILE!!
Meg is survived by her mother Garnee and stepfather Roy Olsen; brother, Dusty Erickson; stepbrothers, Clint (Kodi) and Casey (Heather) Olsen; stepsister, Kayla Olsen; niece Jasmine Erickson; nephews, Justin Erickson, Kane and Cord Olsen, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnie Erickson; grandparents, Rodger and Fern Myhre and Roy and Tillie Erickson; uncles Gene and Wally; cousin, K.J.
Meghan’s family is very grateful to all of Meg’s healthcare teams, both at the Sidney and Glendive hospitals and the Sidney Cancer Center. A special thanks to Heather Stopani and Christa Veltman for all the care you have given Meghan, not only these last couple of days but the last 3 years. Your kindness and compassion were greatly appreciated!
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.