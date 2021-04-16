Melanie (Mel) Nutter, 49, passed away on April 11, 2021 at Gallagher’s Assisted Living in Billings, Montana.
Mel was born in Ekalaka, Montana. on Dec. 15, 1971. She had a life journey full of so many twists and turns, ups and downs, and never failing to live life to the fullest extent she was capable of doing.
In her younger years, she explored so many areas. She started her adventure with the fast food arena, then worked in a stockyard in New Mexico. She followed that by becoming a CNA, working in senior living and the Holy Rosary Hospital. After that, she became a D.J. and bouncer. Then she became a ranch hand’s wife and wildfire fighter. Her last venture was with Holly Sugar.
Her life was a medical mystery but she didn’t let it totally rule her until she suffered her stroke. That event took her in a totally different direction. She outlived all expectations for the rest of her life.
Some things never changed, however, including her faith in God never wavered.
She was always a champion for the underdog. She was a guardian to many and a friend to all who needed it. Through it all, she tried to always keep a positive outlook and tried to foster kindness and understanding.
She had such a special connection to her animal companions over the years. They sustained and encouraged her during the good times and comforted her in the bad times in ways we could never do.
She will be missed greatly but she’s now free from the pain and the limitations her body imposed upon her. She’s finally free to fly.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Mel over the years. Each one has a special place in their hearts.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia and Virginia’s husband, David; and her brother, Bill Nutter. She also has two other brothers, John and Don Watkins. She also claims David’s daughter, Judy, as her sister.
She also had an “honorary” daughter, Casden Anderson and her children.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents Bill and Pauline Tooke, Cliff and Maxine Larson, and father John Nutter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church.
Memorials can be made to Mayflower UCC Church for the new Songbird Habitat, which is a great tribute for the birds she loved.