Melvin "Mel" Harry Torgerson, 91, of Beulah, North Dakota, formerly of Sidney, Montana passed away on May 21, 2021 at the Knife River Care Center in Beulah.
Melvin, son of the late Sophie and Harry Torgerson, was born on March 3, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota. He grew up in Bainville, Montana but did some traveling with his dad’s construction company attending his freshman year of high school in Oklahoma. Melvin graduated from Bainville High School in 1948.
Melvin met the love of his life, his brown eyed beauty, Margaret Halvorson and they were wed on Nov. 10, 1949. Their union was blessed with five children. They made their life in Bainville with Melvin managing the grain elevator and Margaret keeping things running smoothly at home. He, along with a group of investors, eventually purchased the elevator and he continued to run it until he retired.
With an almost empty nest, Margaret and Melvin purchased the Tastee Freeze in Culbertson, Montana and renamed it M&M’s Place. They built and ran this wonderful business, a business known for their smiling faces, hometown feel, exceptional service, and locally famous broasted chicken, until they retired in 2004 and moved to Sidney. This is where they made their home until Margaret’s passing in 2006. Melvin continued to reside in Sidney until he moved to Beulah in 2014. He was residing at the Knife River Care Center at the time of his passing.
Family, faith, friends, sports, puzzles and cards were a few of the things that fulfilled Melvin’s life. Whether it was playing football in his younger years with his cardboard and leather helmet, reffing basketball, attending as many of his kids and grandkids events he could or watching his beloved Vikings on TV, sports were one of his favorite ways to spend his time. Anyone that knew Melvin knew he loved to do puzzles. He was so proud to have a gallery showing at the museum and an article in the newspaper showcasing the talent of “The Puzzler” in 2008.
Pinochle and cribbage have been past times his whole life. It wasn’t a family get together without cards. He even had running tally’s of wins and losses with some family members; one of the many ways he constantly reminded family members of his stubborn competitiveness stemming from his love for sports. However it wasn’t always about competition with Melvin, some of the best memories of playing cards with him were the witty comments and colorful stories mixed into the card game.
Melvin thrived on socialization and could always find someone to listen to his stories of the past. If he wasn’t at home, you could find him playing cards at the senior center or socializing with coffee and donuts. The family values that Margaret and Melvin instilled on their children and grandchildren is unmatched. Torgerson family get togethers are always a loud, happy crowd and family always comes first.
Faith was Melvin’s foundation. He was a very active Catholic in every community he lived: Bainville, Sidney and Beulah.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children; Billie Lou (Chris Elder) Giese, Howard (Teri) Torgerson, Brent (Carrie) Torgerson, Brian (Kristy) Torgerson and Doug (Debra) Torgerson; his 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of the Christian Burial Torgerson, is at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Bainville with Fr. Anietie “Akama” Ukanide as presider. Interment will be in the Bainville Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.