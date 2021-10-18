Melvin (Mick) Miller, 88, of Bismarck, North Dakota, formerly of Savage, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2021 after battling complications from a stroke.
Mick was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Burns, Montana to Godtfred and Bertha (Schmidt) Miller. He was raised on the family farm in Savage, Montana. Mick was a member of the graduating class of 1951 from Savage High School. He left Savage to attend Western Montana College in Dillon on a basketball scholarship where he met his future wife Joyce Hariu. They married Oct. 11, 1952 and returned to Savage.
He was drafted into the US Army in April 1953 where he honorably served as a military police officer in Duluth, Minnesota before being deployed to Korea.
When he was discharged in April of 1955 he returned to Savage and farmed until 1967 when they moved off the farm and into town. He drove truck for a few years before becoming the Foreman-clerk at Knife River Coal Mining Company’s Savage Mine on Oct. 1, 1968. Before his retirement on April 17, 1993, he had moved up to the position of mine superintendent.
Long into his retirement he enjoyed part-time farming for the Bastas and the Iversens. He finally fully retired and in September 2014 and he and Joyce moved to Bismarck to be closer to their daughters when his health started to fail.
Mick loved his family and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed bowling in the fall and winter and spending the summers at their cabin on the Van Hook Arm of Lake Sakakawea. He and Joyce spent their days at the lake boating and fishing and playing bingo.
Mick is survived by Joyce, his wife of 69 years; his daughters, Patricia (James) Murray of Bismarck, Sharon (Milo) Gramm of Backus, Minnesota, Marilyn (David) Gedrose of Miles City, Montana, Tracy Miller of Bismarck and Peggy Miller of Bismarck; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Willy Minor) Iversen, Sean (Krista) Murray, Vanessa (Nathan) Erickson, Jessica Fitzgerald, Sara Murray and Joe Gedrose; seven great-grandchildren, Blake Iversen and Riley Fitzgerald, Makenna and Aubree Murray, Isla and Jonah Hilzendeger and Emma Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Godtfred and Bertha; his brothers, Ervin, Lester and Perry Miller; his sister, Bernice Dawe and great-grandson, Beckett Hilzendeger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 502 N. 4th St. in Bismarck. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Eastgate Funeral Service located at 2302 E. Divide Ave. in Bismarck.