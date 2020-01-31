Mervin Alvin ‘Alfonso’ Torgerson, 92
Mervin Alvin “Alfonso” Torgerson was born to Martin & Anna (Jacobson) Torgerson in his parent’s home NW of Lambert, MT on January 22, 1927. He had several adventures as a child-falling into a water tank when he was a toddler, narrowly escaping a charging bull when he was 6, and sneaking into the Lambert elevator as a boy, and accidently riding the elevator shaft, with a friend, to the top, but they were too light to get back down. When his mother was having surgery, Mervin lived with his Uncle Arnold and Aunt Nellie Torgerson. He attended 1st grade near Fargo, ND. Then he attended Sunnybrook School near Lambert. His father placed him on a horse and pointed it towards the school. Later, he attended school in Lambert while living with the Carter’s, at times. Mervin graduated from Lambert High School in 1945.
Going over to the neighbors to borrow a cream can was Mervin’s excuse to get a date with the neighbor girl, Ardys Moen. Later, Mervin told his family he was going on vacation to see a friend in Kalispell, meanwhile Ardys snuck off by bus to Miles City.
Mervin took a train to Miles City, where the couple eloped. On November 22, 1948, Mervin and Ardys were married in the Old Stone Church by the overpass in downtown Miles City.
Mervin and Ardys, and their first child, lived for a short time with his parents NW of Lambert. They later moved to their first home on the edge of Lambert. While living there, 6 more children were added to their family. Then they moved to “The Radke Place” NE of Lambert, where 4 more children were born. Mervin and Ardys raised 11 children, Mervin taught his kids things like, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing at all!” and “Jesus said, I am not as concerned about what goes into your mouth as what comes out of your mouth.” He also led his children to believe that they were the Great-Great-Great Grandchildren of Sitting Bull. Mervin was so convincing, they believed it for a long time, even though they knew they were 100% Norwegian. Mervin instilled in his kids a strong faith and that “Red, brown, yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight.” Yes, he was a man of few words, but taught his kids a lot. There were adventurous times on the farm as well, such as the time Mervin and his son Chris were trying to tag a calf when the cow knocked Mervin over and pinned him down, and he wound up with a broken arm.
Mervin was pretty much blind for the last several years, but no one would even know it, as he chased his kids down to get his “Weed Patch” mowed so he has a walking path to the feed shed and cow tank and he would still take the offering up at church. Mervin was still able to do “his chores” on December 26.
Mervin Passed away on January 7, 2020 at the Sidney Health Center surrounded by his family. On the evening of his passing, the latest member of the Torgerson Clan was born, a girl, Reagan Tescher. Mervin is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ardys Torgerson; his 11 children, Larry of Sidney, MT, Glenn (Joy) of Billings, MT, Rodney (Cindy) of Sidney, MT, Myron (Julie) of Lambert, MT, Christopher (Susan) Torgerson of Lambert, Marilyn (Bryce) Witt of Sidney, MT, LaVonne (Henry) Snedigar of Great Falls, MT, Connie Mantei of Billings, MT, Cynthia Torgerson, of Fairview, MT, Rhonda (Todd) Thompson Of Williston, ND, and Naomi Torgerson (Dave) of Billings, MT, 29 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, his brother Kenneth (Pat) Torgerson, and in-laws Lola Kemmis, Kenneth (Pat) Moen, Margaret (Don) Ligon, Linda (Lynn) Powers, and Irene Torgerson.
Mervin is preceded in death; by his parents, Martin and Anna Torgerson, his in laws, George and Agnes Moen, his brother Burton Torgerson, nieces, Bronwyn Myer and Judy Reiman, nephew, Terry Buxbaum, brothers-in-law; Orlin Moen, Gilman Moen and Gary Moen, sisters-in-law; Clarice Waller, and Della Kemmis.