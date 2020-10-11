On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Michael Charles “Mick” Voorhees, loving father, grandfather, brother and proud Vietnam Veteran passed away at the age of 71 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Mick was born on July 16, 1949 in Poplar, MT to Norman Harris and Olive Joyce Voorhees. He received his high school diploma from Poplar High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Army in April 1968. During his service in the United States Army Mick was deployed to Vietnam as a crew chief and helicopter mechanic for Huey helicopters. While serving in the Vietnam War he earned three Air Medals for his bravery and was Honorably Discharged in 1970. Mick’s career was spent working in the oilfields of northeast Wyoming as a oil well pumper which eventually turned into his own contracting business at the end of his career.
Mick was known for many things throughout his life. He had a voracious work ethic and will be remembered as someone who always put others before himself. Mick had a hard exterior but was far more gentle and caring than most would realize. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved his annual fishing trips to Alaska with Eric later in life. Mick loved to cook and developed quite a following amongst David and Eric’s childhood and highschool friends with his homemade beef jerky.
Mick was preceded in death by his father Norman Voorhees, his mother Olive Voorhees and brother Mark Voorhees. He is survived by his sons David and Eric Voorhees, his grandsons Jack and Knox Voorhees, sisters Connie Strauser, Bonnie Voorhees, and Judy Carda along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers Mick’s sons are asking for donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Mick’s name or the Veterans charity of your choosing.
Mick requested a small service with immediate family. We appreciate everyone’s love and support and encourage everyone to share their favorite memories of Mick on this memorial website: