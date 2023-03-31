Obergfell, Michael 52

Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Obergfell, 52 of Sidney were at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Richland County Event Center, Sidney, MT. Visitation was Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the Event Center. Wake services were at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to: Sidney Cancer Center or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Michael “Mike” passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT surrounded by his family.

