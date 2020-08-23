Michael Scott Wise, 49
Michael Scott Wise, 49, passed away Aug. 16, 2020 with his family by his side at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, N.D. He was born Sept. 25, 1970 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Not by choice of course he claimed he was a Montana man through and through. That he was. He lived in Montana all his days. After he graduated high school, he took up full time work in the family concrete business. In the summer of 1989, he met his best friend and true love Lori Lynn Ramsey and they married in 1995. They were blessed with two children, Michael and Tommi.
Mike always enjoyed the outdoors and spending his free time hiking, camping with family, hunting, shooting guns, playing pool, and he also loved naps. Mike loved to laugh and his laugh was infectious. He was always witty and could find humor in most every situation good or bad. The things we loved most about him was that he was always smiling, he was always content with having a simple life, and he was so good natured and kind hearted. He was one of the most generous people you would ever meet. He would have given you the shirt off his back, a ride to a stranger, and was always ready to give a helping hand to those in need.
As a father Mike enjoyed helping coach his son’s Little League team, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and taking Tommi’s dog Maxx for walks. You could say he was an open book, he loved to try new things but it was even better if he could experience new things with friends and family and he was always eager to help teach others all he knew or learned to do.
Mike was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, son, brother and friend loved by many and he will be truly missed.
Preceded in death by his sister Amanda Wise. He is survived by his wife Lori of Sidney, son Michael (Erin) of Tioga, daughter Tommi of Sidney. Three grandchildren Cedric, Noa, and Oaklee. His parents Harold and Mary Wise of Libby. His brother Jason Wise (Belinda) and sister Jodi Hartley (Patrick) of Libby, and his sister Sara Kozlowski (Dean) of Sidney.
Memorial Services will be announced soon by the family.