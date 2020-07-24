Mildred ‘Blondie’ Wilder, 96
Funeral services for Mildred “Blondie” Wilder 96 of Williston, N.D., formerly of Sidney, Mont., are at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from Noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one order before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Mildred “Blondie” passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Bethel Lutheran Home, Williston, N.D.