A memorial service for Milo Hansen, 69, of Sidney, Montana, is at 2 p.m. (MST) Friday, December 11, 2020 at Carpenter's Church in Sidney, with Pastor Gloria Buxbaum officiating. Burial of cremated remains will take place in the Sidney Cemetery following the memorial service. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with a family service starting at 6 p.m.
Milo Bruce Hansen was born May 7, 1951, in Sidney, Montana, to Clifford and Carolyn (Isaackson) Hansen. Milo married Evelyn Marynik on January 29, 1986, and together they raised four children.
Milo’s hobbies included hunting, old western movies, fishing down at the MDU Bridge with his buddy, Curtis, and looking for trailers with his pal, Jim. He loved camping and paddle fishing at Intake every summer with his brother-in-law, Steve and family. Milo would always make sure that everyone had a hot cup of coffee first thing every morning. He loved to collect random junk to see what he could make a few bucks off of, whether it was copper, or 25 bags of cans, or something that just simply caught his eye. He shared his love of fishing with his daughter Jodi, and whenever she was in town he would hook her up with all his fishing gear.
Milo and his family liked making up nicknames for each other. Milo’s daughter Beckie called him “Papadopolis”; Milo called his younger daughter “Tamie Jo from Idaho” which she hated; Milo would greet his grandson Matt with, “Hi brat!”; to his son, Steve, Milo would say, “Stop playing those vityoos (video) games and go mow the lawn!”; Milo and Evelyn would always say to each other, “See ya later alligator!”, “After ‘while crocodile!”
Milo passed away on November 26, 2020 at Sidney Health Center, in Sidney.
Milo is survived by; his wife, Evelyn; his children, Rebecca, Steve (Chris), Jodi, and Tamie (Kip); his grandchildren, Dan (Angela), Mike, Bree, Matt, Skylee, Cole, and Kiera; his great grandchildren, Brandon, Constance, Raelynn, Marshall and Maverick; his siblings, Jolene (Herman), Rita (John), Lucille, Carol “Joan” (Bob), Fred (Mary), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Milo is proceed in death by; his parents, Clifford and Caroline Hansen; his brothers, Butch, (Clifford) Jack, Jerome and “his best friend” Sheba Girl.