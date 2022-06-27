Myrna Jayne Swisse (Tieszen), 81, formerly of Glendive, MT, passed away at Sidney Healthcare, Extended Care, Sidney, MT. She went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2022.
Myrna was born on November 9, 1940, in Glendive Montana to Ray and Ruth Olmstead. She grew up and went to school in Glendive, later meeting George Swisse from Savage, MT. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1956. Myrna and George continued to live in Savage where they raised their four children. George passed away on April 8, 1999.
Myrna enjoyed making decorative eggs and later started her handmade, porcelain doll business, which she enjoyed and loved very much. Myrna also enjoyed shopping, crafting, working in her flower gardens and decorating her home and her many trips seeing her children and grandchildren in Montana, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Texas, and Alaska.
Myrna worked at the McDonalds clothing store and was a volunteer at the Sidney extended care unit and the Caring Corner gift shop at the Sidney hospital. She also worked at the Good Cents store in Sidney as well.
Years after George passed, Myrna married Samuel Tieszen on January 9, 2004, where they resided in Savage, MT until Sam’s passing in 2008.
After some illness Myrna lived in Sidney at The Lodge from 2014 to 2015, then moved to Sidney’s extended care where she really enjoyed visiting with friends and staff.
Myrna is survived by: Daughter; Debbie (Pat) DeShaw, Sons; Gary (Jill) Swisse, Bruce (Nadine) Swisse, Frank (Jane) Swisse and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Myrna is preceded in death by her Parents; Ray and Ruth Olmstead, Husband; George Swisse, Brother; Arthur Olmstead, Sister; Joyce Winchester, and Husband; Sam Tieszen.
The family of Myrna would like to send out a special thank you to the staff at The Lodge at Sidney, Extended Care at the Sidney Hospital and to Social Services, for the care, concerns, and prayers for Myrna.
Services for Myrna will be held at the Yellowstone Community Church, in Savage, MT at 10:30 am, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with Pastor Butch Hart officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Savage following the service.
A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial.
Services are under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
