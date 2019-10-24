Myrna Jean Anderson, of Lakewood, CO, 76, passed away on September 10, 2019.
Service was held September 27, 2019 in CO. Family gathering will be held at 2pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Faith Alliance Church, 301 E. Main Street, Sidney, MT, 59270 in the basement.
Myrna was born on May 2, 1943, in Sidney, Montana, the daughter of Herbert (Herb) and Ella (Pete) Larsen. She was one of seven children, raised in Crane, MT. She married on April 11, 1965 and had three daughters; April, Gerri and Erika.
Myrna moved to Denver, CO, when she was 19 years old to attend business school and work for her Aunt Evelyn. After business school, she worked as a bookkeeper until she retired.
Myrna enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, including all those she adopted over the years. She liked reading, cooking, baking, sewing and the Colorado Avalanche. She was active in Job's Daughters and the Masonic family for approximately 50 years. She enjoyed volunteering, supporting countless young ladies to grow into young women and serving on their councils for many years. Her brownies were always the hottest auction item at the fundraisers, raising up to $200 for one pan.
Myrna is survived by two daughters, April Anderson and Erika Anderson of Lakewood, CO; four grandchildren, Nels Anderson-Smith, Jazmine Anderson-Smith and Krista Anderson of Lakewood, CO, and Danielle Lester of Fife Lake, MI; three great grandchildren Kaylin LaPlante of Fife Lake MI, Layla Allen-Anderson of Appleton, WI and Rihanna Olson of Lakewood, CO; two sisters, Shelly Larsen and Kelly Markel of Sidney, MT; three brothers, Steven Larsen of Sidney, MT, Doyle Larsen of Edgewood, NM, and Clayton Larsen of Billings, MT.
Myrna was preceded in death by her father, Herb Larsen, mother Pete Larsen, sister Rhonda Gelbman, daughter, Gerri Anderson, and grandchildren Shelby Anderson and Jacob Anderson.
