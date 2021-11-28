Myron C. Erickson, 84 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 25, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Myron was born to Clarence and Marion Erickson in Buffalo, Minnesota on Aug. 1, 1937. He moved to Williston as a young man to work as a farm and ranch hand, which was his lifelong career. He worked as a farm hand for Boyd Hardy and Steve Mortenson. His greatest love was for horses.
Myron was united in marriage to Evelyn Yvonne Johnson on Oct. 17, 1959. The couple established their home in Williston, where they raised their four children.
Surviving Myron are his children, Elton Erickson of Dickinson, North Dakota and Beverly Erickson and Kenneth (Renee) Erickson of Sidney, Montana; eight grandchildren, Samantha Ferrell, Lenae (Brandon) Smith, Joshua Erickson, Corey and Curt (Krista) Nay and Ryan, Chris and Natasha Albright; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobbie and Allen Erickson; sisters, Joyce Miles and Marilyn Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marion; wife, Evelyn; son, Marlin; and grandson, Nathan Erickson.
Funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. The Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Tuesday on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Everson Coughlin Memorial Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and for the hour preceding the funeral at the church on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Myron or leave condolences for his family. Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Myron Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.