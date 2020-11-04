Funeral service for Nancy L. Christmann, 77 of Fairview, MT are at 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Robin Trudell from the Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview, Montana. Cremation will follow services, Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home and one hour before services.
Nancy Lee Christmann was born on March 3rd, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington, to Leon Gregory and Alice James. She joined her brothers Bill and John Exworthy and then later was joined by her sister Liz Herrmann
Nancy was blessed with her son, Eldon on March 20th, 1962, and daughter, Brenda on February 14th, 1964. She made her home in Fairview Montana in 1969. She worked various jobs before she found the one she loved, cooking at Fairview High School. She loved all the kids, watching them grow through the years. The kids endearingly called her Grandma Nancy.
Nancy was the city judge in Fairview from 1984-1997. She was very proud of this job.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and potholders, sewing her granddaughter’s dresses, gardening, and taking care of flowers. She enjoyed going to coffee with friends and playing BINGO.
Nancy loved spending time with her family. Decorating Christmas cookies at grandmas was a tradition that was loved by all. On Christmas Eve she would cook Fleischkuechle for the family then watched her granddaughters open gifts.
Nancy loved her granddaughters immensely; they spent countless nights at her house playing UNO, dressing up in her handkerchiefs, and eating her gourmet chocolate chip pancakes with strawberry milk.
Nancy loved all animals, especially her two mini dachshunds, Oscar and Lily.
Nancy spent the last 2.5 years at Extended Care in Sidney, Montana. She made many friends and loved all the staff. They were all amazing to her and took such good care of her. Nancy passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Montana, surrounded by her family.
Nancy is survived by her son Eldon (Tami) Christmann, Fairview and their daughters Heidi (Dustin) Martin, Minot, Malisa (Jamie) Reed, Sidney, Chandra (Nathan) Klusmann, Dickinson, and Erin Christmann, Sidney; her daughter Brenda (Doug) Berg, Cando, their daughter Megan Porath (Patrick Strand), Mayville. Her great grandkids Boston, Zachary, Tyler, Chloee, Jacob, Ella, Andrew, Maci and Claira.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, twin infant sons, brother-in-law Darrell, and her dog Oscar.