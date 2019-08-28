Nancy Larson-Neidhardt, 77, New Salem, former owner of the Flower Box - Minot and longtime Des Lacs-Burlington High School teacher and coach died on August 19, 2019 at her home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Nancy Elizabeth Pratt was born on March 5, 1942 in Fairview, Montana, the youngest of four children, to Loren and Kathryn (Mihm) Pratt. She was raised on a farm near Fairview and graduated from Fairview High School in 1960. She continued her education at Minot State University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Social Sciences.
Nancy began her teaching and coaching career at Des Lacs-Burlington High School in the fall of 1968 where she taught History and English, coached track and basketball, and directed the school play “Charlie Brown”. She started a girls basketball program that same year, 7 years before the North Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport. The Des Lacs Burlington Invitational Girls basketball tournament was the first girls basketball tournament in northwest North Dakota starting in 1968 and continuing through the 1990’s. She then started the girls volleyball program at DLB in 1981, 8 years before the North Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport. In 1982 she started the Laker Invitational Volley Ball tournament, now one of the premier tournaments in Class B volleyball in North Dakota. She coached 8 teams to State Tournament appearances, including the 1991 North Dakota State Championship team. Also, she continued coaching track through the early 1990’s coaching many individual state champions. Her vision and passion for girls sports was second to none. She was well known for conducting fundraisers to assist girls athletics with the purchase of uniforms, equipment and even the construction of the track at DLB High School.
Aside from her success on the coaching level, her tough, caring, teaching manner will never be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have her as a teacher. She prepared her students for college and for life.
Nancy purchased the Flower Box in 1982 and operated that business while continuing to teach and coach until 2000 when she retired from teaching. She was one of the founders of the ND State Floral Convention in 1990. She was especially proud to have provided opportunities, schooling, mentoring and financial assistance to numerous individuals who were the floral designers and next generation leaders of the future.
Nancy married Dale Neidhardt on September 17, 2005 at her home near Logan ND. For the past eleven years they had resided near New Salem, ND where she continued to farm and ranch, something she had done for many years, especially in the Logan area, while teaching, coaching and operating the Flower Box.
Nancy was a member of the local, state and national education associations, ND High School Coaches Association, ND State Florists Association. She especially enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, fishing, motor cycle riding, mowing hay and a trip to the casino. She was a teacher, coach, business owner, farmer/rancher, prankster, hard worker and had a great sense of humor. She was an astute business woman with a tough exterior which covered a funny and very caring inner self.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 14 years Dale; special niece: Lynn Smith; stepsons: Jim and John Neidhardt, in-laws: Jane, Rita and Doug and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Mary Cundiff; brothers: Ben and Joe Pratt and nephew: Kelly Cundiff.
Celebration of the Life of Nancy Larson - Neidhardt: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Des Lacs-Burlington High School Old Gymnasium in Des Lacs, ND. Casual attire is recommended in keeping with Nancy’s lifestyle.
Interment: Fairview Community Cemetery in Fairview, Montana
Memorial Booksigning: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot.
Memorials should be designated to the DLB Girls Athletic Programs or the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.