Nancy N. Baue, 84 of Fairview, Montana passed away on April 12, 2021 in Sidney, Montana.
Nancy Nadean Baue was born on Dec. 16, 1936 in Linton, North Dakota and Nancy worshipped and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ her entire life. Her faith was firmly grounded in the Word, and her belief provided comfort for her transfer from earth to eternal life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Baue. They enjoyed a blessed marriage while residing at their beloved Fairview family ranch. Donald, and especially Nancy, loved to travel.
Nancy enjoyed rural life as she was raised on her family farm in Hazelton, North Dakota, which she deemed “Home Home”.
She deeply loved and served her family at every opportunity.
Her surviving family members are grateful for her love and devotion. She was an adoptive mother, grandmother and aunt to any community member in need.
She is survived by her five children, Luther (Linda) Beyer, Paul (Nicole) Beyer, Marlin (Tammy) Beyer, Mary Baue-Little (Steve Little), and Andrea Baue Scott; her eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren; her sisters, Sharon Smelser and Beth Correll, and her brother Douglas Weiser.
Services for Baue are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana with Reverend Mark Nicolaus, PH.D, officiating. Interment was in the Lone Butte Cemetery, rural Sidney, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sunrise Women’s Clinic, Trinity Lutheran Church, or a charity of one’s choice.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.