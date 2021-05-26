Neil Russell Williams, 90, of Sidney, Montana died peacefully, surrounded by many members of his loving family on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center.
Neil was born on Nov. 11, 1930 to Roy and Margaret (Amundson) Williams in Beach, North Dakota. He lived with his family in the Trotters, North Dakota area until he was 9 and attended several country schools and had to board with neighbors during the winter months, even at such a young age.
In 1939, he moved with his parents and two younger brothers to the Gossett Community and attended Gossett School until the eighth grade and then he went to Sidney High School.
Neil enlisted in the United States Air Force on Dec. 27, 1950 and served at bases in Ohio and Alaska. He was honorably discharged on March 25, 1954 due to the hardship of his dad having severe heart problems and he had to return home to help on the farm.
In the fall of 1954, Neil enrolled in Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana, where he met the love of his life at a dance class. After a whirlwind romance, Joann Bren proudly became his wife on Dec. 11, 1955.
Neil and Joann made their home in Glendive and Sidney throughout the years, until moving to Sidney in 1964, where they have resided since. Their close-knit family included one daughter and three sons, all residing in Sidney.
Neil had various jobs throughout his life, including owning a dump-truck, working construction, farming on the family farms, land leveling, owning a seismograph company (Siz-Fill) and he drove for Transystems for 15 years.
Neil was a member of the Lonsdale Methodist Church and later the People’s Congregational Church. He was also a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and Sidney Senior Center.
Even though Neil was a “home-body”, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially if there was a card game to participate in! In later years, they really looked forward to their weekly card games at the Sidney Senior Center. He also enjoyed his “new” friends and card games at The Lodge where he had resided since January 2020. Neil was also an avid gardener and loved sharing its bounty as well as keeping track of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and their activities.
Neil is survived by his children, Kathy (Rocky) Obergfell, Terry (Luanne) Williams, Curt Williams, David (Colleen) Williams all of Sidney; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter, Juniper Dawn Pulley; brothers Lyle (Marilyn) Williams of Clinton, Iowa and Keith (Marika) Williams of Portland, Oregon; sister-in-law Darlene Gardner of Great Falls, Montana and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Joann; parents, Roy and Margaret, in-laws Joe and Dorothy Bren, brother-in-law, Chuck Gardner, and sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Mahlon Whipperman.
Funeral services for Williams will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Peoples Congregational Church in Sidney with Nathan Williams officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the Montana Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post #4099 of Sidney in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sidney Seniors, at 813 3rd St NE, Sidney MT 59270.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.