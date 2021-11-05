Norma A. Etzel, 93, of Savage, Montana left this world and entered into heaven on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Norma was born to Otto and Mary Lange on Dec. 6, 1927 at the family homestead in Burns Creek, Montana. Norma attended grade school at Breezy Flats and completed her schooling at Savage High School, graduating in 1946 as Valedictorian.
After high school, she taught at The Three Mile Country School in Dawson County on a teaching certificate for one year due to a teacher shortage.
Norma then went to Ellensburg, Washington to work but was called home after a few months when her mother fell ill. Norma then moved to Glendive where she worked at Montgomery Wards and Shell Oil.
Norma married Robert (Bob) Etzel Sr. on Dec. 26, 1955 and moved to the family farm at Savage. To this union five children were born — Robert, Ronald, Dianne, Debra, and Karen.
Norma was the true farm spouse, supporting Bob with the farming duties. She always had a large garden and enjoyed baking for the family. She was a hard worker and instilled those values into her children. She also graciously gave her time wherever needed including caring for her grandchildren when three arrived at once.
Norma was a baptized and confirmed member of the First Lutheran Church of Savage where she taught Sunday School and spent many hours with the church quilters sewing quilts. She also served on the Helping Hands Committee of First Lutheran Church.
Norma enjoyed playing cards and spending many hours of putting picture puzzles together.
Norma is survived by her children — Robert Etzel Jr, Ronald Etzel, Dianne Etzel, Debra (Raleigh) Peck and Karen (Michael) Magone; nine grandchildren — Burton (Alisa) Etzel, Amanda (Laron) Toews, Rory (Miranda) Peck, Keelia (Kellen) Takenaka, Alyssa Peck (Cameron Fromong), Briana (Lucas) Jones, Courtney Peck (Cameron Straatsma), Dayton Magone and Cambry Magone; 10 great-grandchildren — Charley Etzel, Waylon Etzel, Lucinda Etzel, Evie Toews, Liam Toews, Zoey Takenaka, Oliver Takenaka, Sophia Takenaka, Riley Peck and Addison Peck; sisters — Shirley Wolff, Eileen (Richard) Rein; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents Otto and Mary Lange; sisters Mary Lou Sanders and Kathleen Simenson; brother Marvin Lange; and brothers-in-law William Wolff and Kelly Sanders.
Funeral services for Norma are at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Savage with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Savage under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the First Lutheran Church in Savage or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.