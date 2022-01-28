Norma Mitten, 88, formerly of Sidney, Montana passed away peacefully at her home in Billings on Jan. 19, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Apparently, Heaven needed another “force to be reckoned with”.
Norma was born on August 25, 1933 to David and Eva Stewart, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Crane, Montana and attended high school in Sidney. Norma attended nurses training in Billings and then joined the Air Force as an officer.
After her discharge, Norma married Bud Mitten on Aug. 14, 1963 and moved to the Mitten Ranch in Squaw Gap, North Dakota where she worked and raised her family.
She moved to Billings in 2011.
Norma is remembered as a great cook and host. She was a hard worker and diligent caretaker. She could always be counted on.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; brother, David (Diane); and sisters, Maryan and Anita (Harold).
Norma is survived by her daughter, Kari (Tom); daughter, Tanna; and son, Chuck (Doreen); grandson, Derek; and granddaughter, Danielle.
She is dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held in Sidney on Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home with burial at the Pioneer Cemetery in Sidney.
