Norma Schultz, age 85, of RIchey, Montana passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home in Billings, Montana.
Norma Marie Waller was born on December 20, 1935, to Olga (Rosaaen) and Obert Waller in Sidney, Montana. Norma was raised and received her education in Lambert, Montana.
She worked several different jobs throughout her life as a waitress, telephone operator, beautician and store clerk before starting her career as a bookkeeper for Peavey Elevator. Norma retired in 1990 after having worked her way up to the position of elevator manager for ConAgra.
She was lucky enough to meet the love of her life, Bob Schultz, and the two were married on January 27, 1956, in Sidney, Montana. They made their home in Richey where they had four children, Roberta, Vickie, Gary and Shari.
Norma enjoyed bowling with friends and loved to dance; she and Bob were also regulars at the Hostfest in Minot, North Dakota. Norma was an avid card player and loved to share a game with anyone who was up to the challenge.
Along with working and raising a family, Norma was an active member of the Saddle Club and President and lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was a strong woman with a kind heart who loved the company of others.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, in 2013; her daughter, Shari, in 1981; her grandson, Brett, in 2017; brothers Vernon and Orley; and sisters Selma and Fern.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Michael) Beckers of Billings, Vickie (Gary) Boje of Glendive; son, Gary (Vickie) Schultz, of Billings; sister, Violet (Billy) Colbert of Richey; grandchildren, Jennifer Byrd, Taia Boje, Nicole Bogunovich, Brittnee Krug, Jacob Schultz, Amanda Sowden, and Matt Beckers; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all of the friends and neighbors for their care and support while she was living at home as well as the cards, phone calls, and well wishes during the time she was hospitalized in Texas and Colorado. Finally, a special thank you to Cathy Servais for all of your help throughout the years, and to Beth and the staff at Conroy Care for enabling Norma to have an enjoyable final few months.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Richey.