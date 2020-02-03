Carol Conroy Swoboda
Legend has it that Lawrence Conroy asked his wife, Esther, what she might like for next Christmas. “I want another baby” was her reply. And, the following year, on Christmas Day in 1949, a baby girl, Carol, arrived before noon at Sidney Community Hospital.
Helen Carol Conroy was raised in Sidney, Montana, with her sister Mary, brother Mike, and near her double cousins Marilyn, Irene, Jim and Kathy.
After graduating from Sidney High School in 1968, Carol attended Eastern Montana College in Billings. There she met the love of her life, Steven Swoboda. She graduated in 1972 with a secondary education degree. Carol and Steve were married and moved to Shelby, Montana in 1972, where they spent their next 28 years. While Steve taught middle school science, Carol worked at Toole County State Bank, was a stay-at-home Mom, and then became employed as the Shelby Middle School librarian. In 1984, she was hired as Deputy Clerk of Court eventually becoming the Toole County Clerk of District Court in 1995. In 2000, Carol and Steve moved to Hillsboro, Oregon and she worked for Washington County Conciliation Services until her retirement in the spring of 2016.
Family has always been a priority in Carol’s life. In March 1977, she gave birth to her daughter Renee, and in 1980, the family was completed with the arrival of Randi-Leigh. Carol focused her energies on raising her daughters while keeping in touch with friends and family members across the miles over long Saturday morning phone calls, texts, cards and e-mails.
Carol was a shining light of love and compassion toward others. Over her 70 years, Carol was an angel in her own way, guiding, influencing and supporting numerous people along the way. She was always proud when she got in 10,000 steps a day.
Carol cherished her travels to Europe and got great pleasure and independence driving her Mini Cooper with Adele blasting. Over the past ten years, her favorite role was ‘Grandma.’ She would invent reasons to babysit, host the kids for a sleepover, or just come over – anything to have cherished time together. Her humor, quick wit and animated storytelling skills were captivating.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Renee (Brian) Niepoky; daughter, Randi-Leigh Swoboda (Kyle Gillies); grandchildren, Katy, Emma and Ben of Portland, Oregon; sister, Mary Zimmer of Glendive, Montana; double cousin, Jim Conroy of Great Falls, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Esther Conroy; brother, Mike Conroy; double cousins, Marilyn Hogan, Kathy Matson, and Irene Christianson; and brother-in-law, Kenny Zimmer.
Carol had extraordinary medical care throughout her entire journey dealing with brain cancer. In lieu of flowers, a donation to honor Carol Swoboda can be made to Providence St. Vincent Medical Foundation online. You can choose to give to the Cancer-Patient Support Services or Hospice/End of Life Services. (http://providencefoundations.org/ways-to-give/)
Carol’s Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 11th at St. Juan Diego Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon.