Orrin “Buzz” Thorsen, 84
1/21/1935 to 7/31/2019
Orrin was born in Sidney to Fenton and Grace Thorsen.
His family moved to Bremerton, WA during the war to work in the shipyards. Then to Billings in the late 40’s where he graduated from Billings Senior High in 1953. After school he apprenticed under his dad in the heating and cooling business. In 1957 Buzz married Laureen Huber of Billings and soon after moved his young family to Portland OR area where he lived until his death.
His parents retired back to Sidney to live in the family home so many family vacations were spent in Sidney visiting his family and looking up the many relatives that still live in the area.
Buzz is survived by his wife and four children, eight grandchildren and many, many friends.