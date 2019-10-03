Orville “Buck” Herman, 65, went to his heavenly home on September 29, 2019.
Buck was born to Orville and Mona Schlenz Herman on April 8, 1954, in Sidney, MT. He attended the Three Buttes and Lambert Schools.
Buck was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend, and love of his life, Denise Patricia Ligon, on July 1st, 1972 in Stratton, Nebraska. They had four children Chad, Carrie, Raquel, and Danielle.
Buck was completely devoted to his family. He firmly believed in the redemptive work of Jesus Christ his Savior and was more than glad to share that.
Buck was a hardworking provider for his family. He was a responsible, reliable, and disciplined man. He was tenderhearted; a defender of others. He was a believer in second chances and believed in people and wanted them to succeed. He had a generous heart and it delighted him to give to and care for others. He was an entrepreneur and his ideas were endless. His large personality and witty sense of humor made working and being with him fun. His notable voice and uncanny way of saying things will be greatly missed. As a proud father and grand-father he enjoyed a good day’s hard work and spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death are Orville Herman (Father), Mona Mullin (Mother), Clint Mullin (step-father), Dennis Herman (Brother). Surviving him are his wife, Denise, his children, Chad (LeeAnn) Herman-Lambert, Carrie (Eddie) Mindt-Fort Peck, Raquel (Lance) Johnson-Lambert, Danielle (EJ) Yadon-Lambert. Eleven grandchildren, Abbigail Herman, Courtney Herman, Layne Herman, Kayla Hilburn, Haley Mindt, Taylor Mindt, Justin Mindt, Morgan Mindt, Aiden Brownell, Emma Brownell, and Gemma Yadon. Six great-grandchildren, Aaron See, Konnar Ulrich, Nathan Hilburn, Trace Hilburn, Tatum Hilburn, and Nevaeh Mindt. Also, surviving him are his brothers and sisters Sharron (Lee) Hertoghe-Billings, Ron (Kathy) Anderson-Lambert, Debbie Thomas-Portland, Sammie (Rocky) Nelson-Lambert, Clint Mullin Jr. (Teresa)- Enid, Clay (Claudine) Mullin-Lambert, Billie Jo (Rob) Dean- Fairview, Page Zieske (Sal)-Kansas. He had 33 nieces and nephews.