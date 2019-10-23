Funeral service for Otis “Stanley “ Water, Jr, 89 of Richey are at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Richey with Pastor Paul Sponheim officiating. Interment will be in the Richey Cemetery, Richey, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Stanley passed away on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Richey.
To plant a tree in memory of 89 Otis “Stanley” Water, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.