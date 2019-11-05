Funeral service for Stanley Waters, 89 of Richey,MT, are at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Richey, MT with Pastor Paul Sponheim officiating.
Stanley passed away on Tuesday Monday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Richey.
Otis Stanley Waters, Jr was born into the home of Otis and Ardis (Argent) Waters on November 30, 1929.
At the age of 5, Stanley was moved to the bunkhouse, where Frank Peleke took him under his wing, became Stanley’s mentor, and along with his dad, Otis Sr, taught him the rudiments of farming, livestock and equipment operation and safety. From example, Stanley learned great integrity and character qualities. Stan was a friend to all, showing kindness and lending a helping hand wherever he saw a need, often lending a bit of humor to a hard day’s work.
Stanley attended country school north of Richey until 5th grade when his family moved to the 14 Ranch. While in high school, Stan, as he preferred to be called, played basketball. He also played the trumpet, which he practiced on the steps of the family home in Richey. That home just happened to be right across the street from the little house where Erda and her sisters “batched” during the school year.
After high school, Stan and his buddy, Alton Olson took a trip to Washington to see Alton’s sister, Aileen. What an adventure they had, making memories to relive and laugh about in the years that followed!
Graduating from high school at age 16, Stanley attended MSU, Bozeman, taking classes in Mechanical Engineering. He was also a member of ROTC. After dating for two years, Stanley and Erda (Bahls) were married June 18, 1950. Ronald, Barbara and Debra were added to their family in 1951, 1952 and 1954 respectively. It was a full life, and Stan and Erda enjoyed 69 years together as husband and wife.
Stan loved the hunting trips he took with Alton Olson and crew. Family trips, and trips with Erda’s siblings to Hawaii and the Panama Canal were highlights as well.
Stanley worked on the Waters Ranch until he bought the Texaco Filling Station with George Strobel in 1961. While owning and operating the filling station and garage, he and George shared the responsibility of driving school bus. During this time, Stan also filled the position of Brand Inspector.
Stan sold the Texaco Station to George in 1978 and worked for Olson and Dick family farms, until he returned to work at the Waters Ranch, and still worked on and off at the age of 80.
Stan enjoyed working with wood and crafted many useful and meaningful items for family members and friends. Cribbage was Stan’s choice when game time came around during family gatherings.
In his 89 years, Stan was a member of the City Council, a fireman for 50 years, served on the
School Board, was Mayor for 16 years, and a member of the CMA Church Board for 25 years, retiring in 2009. He also assisted in the establishing of various businesses in Richey.
Stan enjoyed every moment he could with his 8 grandchildren and was greatly saddened to lose his granddaughter, Rachele to cancer. When the Great Grands arrived, he loved to get right down on the floor and hang out with them, much to their delight!
Stanley will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, but he remains in our hearts!!
Stanley is survived by his wife Erda, his children, Ron (Deb K), Barb (Merv), and Deb (Steve). Seven grandchildren, Timothy Feisthamel, Jeremy (Brittany) Johnson, Christopher Waters, Jaci (Dustin) White, Blake Molmen, Brock Molmen and Bailee Molmen. Eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Ardis, twin siblings, three brothers, Harold, Dale and Keith, sisters-in-law Gladys, Mickey, Joyce and Jackie, brother-in-law Eldon Kemmis, and granddaughter, Rachele.