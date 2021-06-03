Owen Anderson, 85 of Ray, North Dakota passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
Owen Norris Anderson was born Aug. 30, 1935 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, North Dakota to Carl Rudolph and Olina Leite Anderson. He was raised on a farm northwest of Ray, North Dakota. He attended grade school at McGill and Rainbow Valley School and Ray High School-Class of 1953.
He then attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wapheton and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics.
He was baptized and confirmed at Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church.
He farmed with his Dad, worked at Stevahn's Grocery, and helped Arden Solberg haul hay bales in 1958.
In 1958, he met the love of his life and future wife, Edith Rennerfeldt, when they were deans at Farmer's Union Camp in Epping. On Sept. 27, 1959, they were married at the Epping Lutheran Church.
Owen and Edith had three children - Donald Owen, Larry Wayne, and Donna Rae. They lived on the Leite farm for three years and then when his folks moved to Ray in November of 1963, they moved to the Anderson Farm where they have continued to live.
Owen farmed and also worked 12.5 years at K&S Pipe Cleaners. He was an extremely talented woodworker which was a favorite hobby of his. Tell him what to make and he made it.
He was a life member of Rainbow Valley Church and when it closed, he belonged to Ray Lutheran.
He served on Williams County Soil Conservation District for 20 years.
Owen received the Young Farmer Award and the Soil Conservation award two times. He served on Ray Credit Union board, Ray Farmer's Union Oil, Epping Elevator, and Rainbow Valley Church board for many years. He was on the Rainbow
Valley Township board for 30 years.
His greatest treasure was the replica of Rainbow Valley Church which took him 600 hours to complete.
His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He chip carved treasure boxes, crosses (over 100), and a chip carved cabinet for all eight of his grandchildren and also his children.
He and Edith taught chip carving classes in several places in North Dakota and Miles City, Montana. When his sight turned, he could not see to chip carve which broke his heart. Many devices were tried to help his sight so he could carve but none were found.
He and Edith loved to dance and also folk dance at Sons of Norway. He has been a member of Tioga Lodge for over 25 years and held several offices there.
Owen was the most caring and loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa anyone could ever ask for. He will be missed by everyone that ever got the pleasure of meeting him, especially his family.
He never left you without a smile, hug, kiss or handshake, usually all three.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edith, of almost 62 years; Son, Donald - his daughter Melinda and her children, Bruce, William, and Raechel; son Larry (Marilee)- their daughters Brandi (Bryan) Franck and their children Camryn, Jayson, and Hannah; Krista (Curtis) Nay and their children Karlee, Kaelyn, and Cayden; Tarina (Chad) Dietz and their children Carson and Carter; Natalie (Jacob) Ereth and their children Aurora and (infant) Owen, who is due June 30; and son Nathan Carl Anderson (Makenna Elert); daughter Donna (Michael) Dragseth - their daughters Shannon (Tyler) Stafslien and their chilren Owen and Stella; Heather (Kevin) Steele and their children Mason and Lucy; sisters-in-law Eloise (Edward) Forde and Thelma Hagen; brothers-in-law Earl (Lois) Rennerfeldt and Dean Rehak; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren Christopher Knudson; Cody, Dustin, Shad, and Faith Dragseth; sister Carol (Glen) Salveson; father and mother-in-law Carl and Margaret Rennerfeldt; sister-in-law Clara Rehak; and brother-in-law Leonard Hagen.
God bless him and the memories he brought to his families and everyone else.
Owen’s Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, North Dakota with Pastor Mary Dickman Parris officiating and interment will be in the Rainbow Valley Cemetery, northwest of Ray. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday between 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and at the church in Ray, one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast and can be viewed directly on his obituary page at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.