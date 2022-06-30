Pamela Amelia (McNeil) Voll was born November 5, 1960, to Edger & Arlene McNeil in Grand Rapid, Minnesota. Pam grew up in Hill City, Minnesota on her family’s ranch.
She loved school and could still recite her high school anthem, along with the cheerleading routine. Pam started raising German Shepherd dogs when she was 12 years old. Raising German Shepherds was something she loved, took great passion in and was well known for. She also raised and rode horses for most of her life, competing in suicide races, team penning events and more. Pam enjoyed the simple country life and was a social butterfly, making friends wherever she went.
She had a love for gardening, canning and cooking, she was an amazing cook! Something she loved more than anything though was kids! Pam ran a daycare and fostered kids for many years. She loved her kids the most though and nothing was more important than them. Pam was so proud of each and every one of her 6 kids! The last nine years of her life were devoted to being the best grandma she could be. She loved spending any time she could with her grandkids and took her role in their lives very seriously. Her five grandkids adored their grandma and will miss her tremendously.
Our mom was diagnosed with Myleofibrosis, a rare blood and bone marrow cancer; in June 2021. She spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital during her time sick in Sidney, but loved the nurses and her Doctor (Dr. Chad Peterson) at the Sidney Cancer Center. On April 8th, 2022; mom flew to Salt Lake City, Utah to receive a bone marrow transplant at the Huntsman Cancer Center. Healthy or sick, our mom was a complex women - she had the doctors baffled in the last couple months of her life as they ran every test and couldn’t find the reason why she wasn’t getting better. On June 26, 2022; our mom went to heaven. She will be deeply missed here on earth but we know she’s with her Lord.
Pam is survived by six kids; Travis (Kate) Huot, her grandkids; Peyton (9), Judson (7) and Britta (5) Huot (Leonard, MN), Jesse (Megan) Huot (Williams, MN), Hayley (Shayn) Darnielle (Sidney, MT), Kodi (Scott) Sim, her grandkids Landon (13) & Anna (3) Sim (Williston, ND), Tate Brodhead (Crane, MT) and Kacie Brodhead (Sidney, MT), 5 sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends. Pam is proceeded in death by her parents; Edgar & Arlene, brother Fred, sister Penny and many other family members.
A celebration of life will be held on July 22, in Sidney at the VFW. A service will also be held in Hill City, Minnesota at a future date.