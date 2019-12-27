Pat Kwasney, 74, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Pat was born on May 30, 1945 to Joseph and Tillie Mock in Sidney, MT. In 1966 Pat married David Kwasney at St. Mathews Church in Sidney. Together they had 3 children, Scott, Shannon and Stacie.
After graduating Sidney High School she attended Beauty School in Billings in 1963. Pat eventually purchased her own building and successfully owned and operated the Magic Mirror for over 50 years. When Pat wasn’t working her passion was decorating and gardening. Her garden was featured in the Sidney Herald and her home shown in the Sidney Parade of Homes.
She enjoyed spending time tending to her amazing flower garden and watching how the summer months transformed her tiny seeds to mature flowering plants. For the past 10 years during the cold winter months, Pat enjoyed traveling the country with David.
Pat is survived by her husband, David Kwasney of Sidney; three children, Scott (Cindy) Kwasney of Billings, Shannon (Scott) Thomas of Spokane, WA and Stacie (Gary) Mindt of Sidney; six grandchildren, Mathew and Hannah Kwasney of Billings, Payton and Rylee Thomas of Spokane, WA, and Maysen and Parker Mindt of Sidney; and brother, Don Mock of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Tillie Mock and sister-in-law Lynda Mock.
A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 1106 9 th Avenue, SW, Sidney, MT.