Patricia Ann “Patty” Bright, 64, of Sidney, Montana passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 2, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Patty’s passing will leave a huge void in her family's hearts forever.
Patty was born on April 15, 1957 in Sidney, Montana the first-born child to Raymond and AnnieLaura (Adkins) Franz. As an infant, she moved with her parents to Florida for one year and then returned back to Sidney, where she was raised on the family farm near Girard. She attended grade school at Brorson School and graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1976.
She married Steve Bright on Sept. 15, 1979 and lived in Sidney the remainder of her life. She and Steve became proud parents to Brittany Bright and Michaela Bright. The girls were one of the greatest gifts she ever received. She was very proud to be called “Mom”.
Patty’s pride and joy were her daughters and their children. She loved her grandchildren - Ava, Riley and Alyvia, to the moon and back. She did anything for them as long as she possibly could. She loved to attend their activities whether it was a school program or a sporting activity.
While growing up Patty was proud to be a member of the Brorson Farmhands 4-H club where she took special interest in showing her horse and other livestock. She also enjoyed traveling with her dad to other livestock shows and occasionally showing livestock for him.
Patty always remained interested in 4-H watching her nephews and nieces and great
nieces and nephew show their 4-H animals. She was also an avid follower of her nephews and nieces in all of their school sporting activities and non-school activities.
If she knew the kids had an out-of -town school trip she would make cookies and take them to the bus so the entire team would have some of her cookies to get them to wherever they were going. She was a proud supporter of the Bright, Klempel and Franz nieces and nephews. If there were a sporting activity and Patty knew she did her best to get there.
She was a huge Sidney Eagle, Lambert Lions and R&L Fusion fan.
Patty was always there if you needed her. She would show up with groceries, or a freshly made potato salad, caramel rolls or what ever was requested of her to bring. She loved to be part of the happenings not wanting to miss out.
She is survived by her husband Steve Bright; daughters Brittany Bright (Ava and Riley);
Michaela Bright (Alyvia); father Raymond Franz; brothers Jon Franz; David Franz (Liz);
Kenneth (Lynn); sister Janice Klempel (Jerry); brother in law George Bright (Deb); sister in law Carmella (Scott)Lappin and several nephews and nieces and great-nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ann Franz, Grandparents Fred and Ethel Franz; Granddaddy and Granny Ira and Dovie Adkins; mother in law Vera Bright; father in law Raymond Bright; sister in law Louetta Gulk; brother in law Bill Gulk and great niece Sienna Rogers.
The family would like to thank the Sidney Hospice nurses and staff. A special thank you
to Tracy Denowh for all her wonderful nursing care and loving support for her and all the family. Also thank you to the staff at the Sidney Cancer Center for their special care of Patty.
Funeral services for Patty are pending
Interment will be in the Brorson Cemetery, Sidney, MT
