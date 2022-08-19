Patricia Mae (Brost) McNew, 88, passed away, on August 15th, 2022, two days shy of her 65th wedding anniversary to her loving husband, Howard Kenneth McNew. She is survived by her husband, where they lived in Laurel, Montana for the last several years. “Patty” was a devoted daughter, born May 5th, 1934, to Henry and Helen (Basta) Brost in Glendive, Montana. Patty had two older sisters, Fern and Ivy whom died tragically as children. Patty then became the oldest of her three siblings to follow. Mercedes Peterson and Bernie Brost have preceded Pat in passing with her youngest brother, Delon Brost surviving.
“Patty” grew up in Glendive, Montana where she returned after graduating from nursing school (Miles City, Montana) as a Registered Nurse. Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, Howard, whom also had just graduated from school (Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine). They married soon after on August 17th, 1957. They eventually settled in Sidney, Montana in 1961, where they raised their family of six children: Thomas Howard McNew, Tamara Jean McNew (children; Erin LeMons, Ryan Gosselin, and Cori McNew), Laurie Ann McNew, Michael Patrick McNew (spouse, Pam McNew; children Steven McNew and Christopher McNew), Michelle Marie McNew (spouse, Pam Wilson), and Timothy Michael McNew (spouse, Nicole McNew; children Keeley McNew and Lexi McNew). Along with her 7 grandchildren noted above, she is survived by six beautiful great grandchildren.
Pat and Howard moved to Laurel in 1985. She was very sad to leave her beautiful friends in Sidney and never forgot them. She made new wonderful friends in Laurel to add to her circle of some of the most wonderful, strong, loving women of Faith you could ask for. They all seem to have a characteristic of being able to make Pat erupt into joyful laughter.
Pat was well known for her volunteer work with the Catholic Church including community outreach with the elderly and disabled. Pat, along with her husband, Howard, were active with their children in 4-H and Catholic activities; participating, mentoring, and often taking on the roles of leaders and teachers.
Pat, along with her husband, were very supportive of their children and grandchildrens’ activities and personal pursuits; never missing an opportunity to attend or at least send out a prayer chain that could be felt in Heaven above to the ground below.
Pat’s personal passions, besides her Faith and Family, included polka, playing the accordion, watching the Mollie B Polka Party and the Lawrence Welk Show.
She loved everything Catholic and dedicated her talent and flair for decorating to its many events and spiritual movements including the Cursillo.
She enlisted her devoted husband in many of her creative endeavors. Pat also loved growing and nurturing flowers throughout her life both at home and at church. She could often be seen leaving mass on a Sunday only to stop as she pruned the roses on her way by with a little pinch here and there allowing them to flourish under her watchful eye.
Pat’s family and friends always felt her fierce dedication, loyalty and love.
Although her physical presence is being missed by all and her spirit is being celebrated as she ascends into God’s Heaven, joining her family and friends that have preceded her; with open arms, love and joyous praise.
Her Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel, at 10 a.m. on August 23, 2022, with burial and reception to follow.
Condolences may be sent to Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 East 3rd Street, Laurel, MT 59044.
