Patricia Mae (Brost) McNew, 88

Patricia Mae (Brost) McNew, 88, passed away, on August 15th, 2022, two days shy of her 65th wedding anniversary to her loving husband, Howard Kenneth McNew. She is survived by her husband, where they lived in Laurel, Montana for the last several years. “Patty” was a devoted daughter, born May 5th, 1934, to Henry and Helen (Basta) Brost in Glendive, Montana. Patty had two older sisters, Fern and Ivy whom died tragically as children. Patty then became the oldest of her three siblings to follow. Mercedes Peterson and Bernie Brost have preceded Pat in passing with her youngest brother, Delon Brost surviving.

“Patty” grew up in Glendive, Montana where she returned after graduating from nursing school (Miles City, Montana) as a Registered Nurse. Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, Howard, whom also had just graduated from school (Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine). They married soon after on August 17th, 1957. They eventually settled in Sidney, Montana in 1961, where they raised their family of six children: Thomas Howard McNew, Tamara Jean McNew (children; Erin LeMons, Ryan Gosselin, and Cori McNew), Laurie Ann McNew, Michael Patrick McNew (spouse, Pam McNew; children Steven McNew and Christopher McNew), Michelle Marie McNew (spouse, Pam Wilson), and Timothy Michael McNew (spouse, Nicole McNew; children Keeley McNew and Lexi McNew). Along with her 7 grandchildren noted above, she is survived by six beautiful great grandchildren.

