Patricia “Pat” Dodge
March 3, 1952-July 9, 2021
Patricia “Pat” Dodge, 69, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Friday morning, July 9, 2021 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Pat” Dodge was born on March 3, 1952 in Redmond, Oregon to Asa and Bonnie (Clark) Maus. The family moved around a lot due to her dad’s job with Boeing. She met Gene Dodge and were married on April 22, 1971, Stanley, North Dakota. They had two daughters, Bobbi and Toni.
The family moved to Sidney in 1982 where she worked at the Park Plaza Motel, Sidney Health Center and Extended Care, and also Ranger Lounge. Her husband, Gene, passed away in 2003 and Pat continued living in Sidney.
Pat enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved hanging with her friends at the Cheerio, The Pub and the Ranger Lounge. Pat also enjoyed golfing with her family. She was an avid dart player and she played every Friday at the Cheerio.
She is survived by: two daughters, Bobbi (Rick) Larson of Olpe, Kansas, and Toni Dodge (Chris Wallen) of Sidney; adoptive daughters, Christy Rindahl and Janae Todd; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Gene Dodge; and her brother, John Maus.
A Celebration of Life for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Ranger Lounge in Sidney.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.