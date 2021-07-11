Patricia “Pat” Dodge, 69, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Friday morning, July 9, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life service for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Ranger Lounge in Sidney.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.
