Patricia “Patty” Bright, 64, of Sidney, passed away on Friday evening, July 2, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home, Sidney, Montana.
Funeral services for Patty are pending. Interment will be in the Brorson Cemetery in Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.