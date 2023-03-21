Funeral Services will be Friday March 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Meehan presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Patricia will be laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Thursday March 23, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Patricia Ann Sundheim “Patty” was born on August 16th, 1943 to Edwin and Iola “Sis” Wheeler. Patty entered the world with an older sister, Annabelle and brother Neil, later followed by brothers Bobby , Gail, and Larry. Their first home was in Billings, MT followed by a short stay in Borger, TX, then Sidney, MT and finally to the family farm just north of Sidney.
Growing up with a sister and four brothers always provided endless adventures and stories. Between being convinced that angle worms tasted good and that you can sit on bumble bees without getting stung, there was never a dull moment at the Wheeler household.
Patty attended school at the Ridgelawn and Hardy country schools, followed by high school in Sidney and a year of college at Dickinson State.
She met her lifelong partner Judean Sundheim in the spring of 1963 while working at the Fairview bank. He stopped in to make a deposit and ended up asking her out on a date. Judean and Patty were married in Fairview on December 5, 1964. 19 months later, their first son Kevin was born followed by Shawn 3 years later.
Raising two boys and keeping the farmer in line were her superpowers.
She was an avid reader and a student of history which helped land her dream job as a Park Ranger at Fort Union as a historical Interpreter.
Patty was a fierce defender of all animals and never turned away a stray. At one point, there were two doge, 2 cats, a dwarf calf named “Wart”, transient skunk “FeFe”, “Charlie” the Coyote, and a one-legged woodpecker named “Alfonso”.
Here love of the outdoors was infectious. She could be found most summer evenings hiking her hills looking for arrowheads and agates.
Patty and JuDean spent many hours supporting and watching every sporting event Kevin, Shawn, Brady, and Sheridan ever participated in.
She was a staunch Viking fan and on gameday there was always a hot homecooked meal with her famous buns which usually helped ease the pain from a Vikings loss.
