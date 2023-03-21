Patricia Sundheim HS.jpg

Patricia Sundheim

Funeral Services will be Friday March 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Meehan presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Patricia will be laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Thursday March 23, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Patricia Ann Sundheim “Patty” was born on August 16th, 1943 to Edwin and Iola “Sis” Wheeler.  Patty entered the world with an older sister, Annabelle and brother Neil, later followed by brothers Bobby , Gail, and Larry.  Their first home was in Billings, MT followed by a short stay in Borger, TX, then Sidney, MT and finally to the family farm just north of Sidney.

