Patricia “Trish” Lynn Long Emly, of Glendive, MT, passed away peacefully June 19th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on October 21, 1970, at the old Livingston Memorial Hospital in Livingston, MT, the daughter of Eric Herman and Gracie Bernice Long. She was the youngest of 3, with older brothers David Allen and Dennis Lee Long.

Trish lived in Livingston, MT, attending Hart High School until 1987, when she was placed in care of her brother, Dennis and his wife Betty Jean Long in Billings, MT. She continued her studies and graduated from Billings West High School in 1989 and moved to Glendive to attend Dawson Community College with her best friend Desirae Jarvis. While in college, she met and married her first husband David Emly. Trish and David welcomed Johnathan while living in Billings briefly and had returned to eastern Montana for the birth of Zachary Emly in 1996. Trish worked as a certified nursing assistant at Sidney Extended Care for 10 years before her 20-year career at the Eastern Montana Veterans Center in Glendive, and was a devoted caretaker and friend to those in her care and on her team. Since 2002, Trish and significant other, Arnold Emly, made their life together in Glendive, raising Johnathan and Zachary. Trish enjoyed attending the boys’ sporting events and always relished time with the family pets, especially her beloved Spot and Brooks.

