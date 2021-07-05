Patrick “Pat” Cotter
Oct. 25, 1963-June 27, 2021
Patrick “Pat” Cotter, 57, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Sidney.
Patrick Brian Cotter was born on Oct. 25, 1963 in Williston, North Dakota to Patrick Brian LaRoque and Delores Holznagel. He attended school and lived in Sidney for most of his life. One of Pat’s fond memories was going to the mint and helping his mother cook or going hunting with his dad.
Pat liked to say he met the love of his life and best friend, Jackie Desjarlais. Out of this union was born Lacy and his two step-sons, Bobby and Randy. Pat and those two boys spent a lot of time down at the river fishing.
Pat was an all-around ”happy go lucky” guy that always put a smile on people’s faces. Pat had many friends he loved spending time with or even helping them out. And let’s not forget his love for beer and women.His greatest joys in life were being a father and grandpa.
Pat is survived by: his daughter, Lacy and son-in-law David Smith; his stepsons — Bobby Whalen and Randy (Leslie) Desjarlais of Utah; his friend, David Danielson of Sidney; and his grandchildren — Tristan, Dedric, Jordan, Lillian and Terrance.
Pat is preceded in death by: his parents — Patrick and Delores; his uncles — Richard and Boone; his grandson Dylon; and Jackie Desjarlais.
Funeral services for Pat Cotter are at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Father Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Sidney is officiating. Interment will be in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, North Dakota under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
