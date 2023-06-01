Patsy Lou (Torgrimson) Waters, age 77, of Richey, Mont. passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the MCone County Health Center in Circle, Mont.
A Private Family Graveside service will be held in the Richey Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive, Montana has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Patsy was born on July 22, 1945 in Plentywood, Mont. to parents Clarence “Tiny” and Hazel (Ekstedt) Torgrimson. She was the youngest of seven children.
Patsy grew up in Plentywood and then Richey when the family moved later on in her childhood.
Patsy married Dean Whiteman in 1961 and to this union three daughters were born: Tudy, Tresea and Tracy. This marriage later ended in divorce.
Patsy later married Delbert “Duff” Waters on June 7, 1991. They enjoyed attending car runs together and going to NASCAR races in Las Vegas.
She loved clowns and had an extensive collection.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Delbert “Duff” Waters; parents, Clarence “Tiny” and Hazel Torgrimson; brothers, Donald, Sherdy and Aldi Torgrimson; sister, Dorraine Bell; infant sister, Doris; and son-in-law, Wayne Dey.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Tudy Vaughn of Essex, Mo., Tresea (William) Myers of Norfolk, Va., and Tracy Dey of Glendive; brother, Tom (Anita) Torgrimson of Richey; nine grandchildren, Greg (Anna) Whiteman, Courtney (Robert) Moore, Josh (Jennifer) Vaughn and Ben (Kendra) Vaughn all of Missouri, Christopher (Rebecca Koch) Nash of Tulsa, Okla., Cherish (Christy) Nash-Turnbow of Richmond, Va., Michella (David) Emly of Crosby, N.D., Mattea (Tyrell) Peyatt and Bryce Dey of Glendive; and 14 great-grandchildren, Eli, Emma, Shannon, Emily, Gracey, Ember, McKinlee, Rhett, Jakob, Kai, Callie, Olivia, Oliver and Oscar, with one on the way.
