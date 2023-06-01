Patsy Lou (Torgrimson) Waters

Patsy Lou (Torgrimson) Waters

Patsy Lou (Torgrimson) Waters, age 77, of Richey, Mont. passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the MCone County Health Center in Circle, Mont.

A Private Family Graveside service will be held in the Richey Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive, Montana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Waters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments