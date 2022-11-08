Patti Wheeling, 69

Memorial services for Patti Wheeling, 69, of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. If you do send flowers, they need to be Silk arrangements or non-flowering green plants due to flower allergies in the family or in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Christmas Coalition or the Foundation for Community Care.

Patti passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare, Billings, MT.

