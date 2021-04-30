Paul John Vaira
January 15, 1929-April 19, 2021
Paul John Vaira, 92, of Spring Lake, Montana, died on Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021.
Paul was born on Jan. 15, 1929, the sixth of seven sons, to Aldo and Pauline (Bertino) Vaira. He attended country schools through eighth grade and graduated from Sidney High School in 1947.
Paul married Ardelle Gibson on Aug. 12, 1950. For almost 60 years they made their home at Spring Lake north of Lambert, MT where they farmed and raised cattle, sheep and their four boys.
In his younger years, Paul helped his brothers break horses. He spent many hours riding horseback at Redwater herding sheep and checking cattle.
Paul loved to tell stories about his life and his grandchildren were his best audience.
Surviving him include his sons, Tim (Jean) of Williston, North Dakota, Kelly (Jen) of Lambert, Montana and Pat of Lambert; his brother Eddy (Violet) of Sidney, Montana; grandchildren, Gillette (Justin) Voeller, Tony (Sara) Vaira, Tom Vaira and Sean Vaira, Amy (Greg) Loder, Angela Vaira and Michael (Samantha) Vaira, Rochelle (Nick) Griffin and Kyle Vaira and 13 great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Ardelle; his son Collin Vaira; his grandson Chase Vaira; and his brothers Adolphus Vaira, Alfred Vaira, Alvin (Bud) Vaira, Jim Vaira and Guido Vaira.
A memorial service for Paul Vaira will be held May 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating.