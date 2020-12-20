Memorial services for Paul Schultz, 86, of Richey, Montana, will be scheduled after the new year. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Paul Rufus Schultz, age 86, passed away on December 13, 2020 at Sidney Health Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Paul was born in the family farmhouse on July 28, 1934, to DHA and Lena Schultz. He was the youngest of four children. He attended grade school at Divide School and Victory School. As a freshman in high school, he went to Meno, Oklahoma where he attended and graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy. While in Oklahoma, he and a couple good buddies often hitchhiked because they did not have cars.
In 1952, Paul moved back to Glendive and worked at Andersons clothing store. He met Myrt at Young Peoples at the First Mennonite Church in Glendive. On October 9, 1955, after dating a year, Paul and Myrt got married at South Valley Church, with $80 to their name. They were blessed with two children, Anita born in 1957 and Arnie born in 1960. Paul loved Myrt and the two were rarely seen without each other. After 65 years, they could still be seen walking across the yard hand in hand or headed to town grocery shopping together. They have been a wonderful example for all of us.
Paul spent most of his life farming. His first combine was a 10-foot John Deere with no cab. After he retired, he enjoyed helping his son and grandson. Whether it was running to town for parts, moving equipment to a different field, or just supervising, he loved to help anyway he could.
Paul was a very skilled carpenter. Even after he grew older, he still loved to be in his woodshop working on a project for somebody. We all have pieces of furniture that he made for us. When he was no longer able to work on his own projects, he still liked to come out and help his family on anything they were working on, even if it was just offering bits of advice. He loved working on his yard. When Paul and Myrt first arrived on the farm, their yard didn’t have any trees to block the wind. Together they planted trees and made a beautiful yard. Mowing was by far his favorite yard work to do, and his yard was always in tip top shape. You could always count on him to help Myrt with anything she wanted to do outside, even if he would have rather been working on his 720 John Deere.
Paul and Myrt attended Bethlehem Mennonite Church in Bloomfield until it closed in 2018. Since then, they have attended Richey Alliance Church. Paul will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but we take great comfort in knowing he is in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, DHA and Lena Schultz; his brother, Melvin Schultz; his sisters, Edna Schultz, and Ruth Wrich; and his son in law, Jeff Saas. He is survived by his wife, Myrt; daughter, Anita Saas; son Arnie (Cynthia) Schultz; and three grandchildren, Mindy Sayler, Stephanie Schultz, and Austin Schultz.