Phyllis Carlsen, 93 of Sidney/Richey, Montana passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1 2022, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney.
Phyllis was born Aug. 1, 1928, Dakota City, Iowa to Luther and Carrie (Wilhelm) Colbert. She started school in Iowa before her family moved to Richey.
After school, Phyllis worked in the Café in Richey.
Phyllis was united in marriage to John “Jack” Carlsen on Nov. 11, 1946 in Sidney. After the marriage they spent many years farming on East Red Water and Long Grass Creek.
Later they moved in to Crestwood in Sidney. After her husband passed away in July of 2005, Phyllis continued to live in Sidney and due to failing health Phyllis was moved into Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Phyllis was an active member of the American Lutheran Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary of Richey.
When Phyllis was living on the farm, she fell in love with raising chickens, and she treated them as her extended family. She also raised a big garden and she canned everything she produced. Phyllis baked every day; bread and pies, always from scratch.
In their younger years, Phyllis and Jack enjoyed going to community dances and gatherings, especially when the Red Water Ranchers Band was playing. Her husband, Jack, was a member of the band.
She is survived by: two sons, Les (Sally) Carlsen of Circle, Montana and Jim (Jamie) Carlsen of Sidney; daughter-in-law, Patti Carlsen of Sidney; son-in-law, Mike Landers of Miles City, Montana ; brother, William (Violet) Colbert of Richey; six grandchildren, Travis (Stephanie) Landers, Levi (Jessica) Landers, Jesse Carlsen (Sheila Kitzan), Laramie (Ryan) Dean Young, James (Jennifer) Carlsen and Jacob (Tara) Carlsen; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, John “Jack”; daughter, Pat Landers; son, Terry Carlsen; grandson, Cody Carlsen; and great-grandson, Cage Landers.
Funeral services for Phyllis are at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church in Richey with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Montana under the care Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Carlsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.